"The country Russia does not exist". DIU brightly "congratulated" the Russians with a cyber attack on government portals

On December 12, as a result of a successful cyber operation, the cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence established full control over the web servers of the official government portals of the Russian Federation — the website of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the website of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, as well as the official website of the Nizhny Novgorod Regional Court of the Russian Federation. Online.UA learned about this from its own sources in military intelligence.
"Country Russia does not exist": DIU "congratulated" Russians on Constitution Day
On the occasion of the official state holiday of the Russian Federation "Constitution Day", which is celebrated on December 12, the cyber specialists of the State Government of Ukraine posted a banner with the words "The country of Russia does not exist" on the website of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.
And the website of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation was generally blocked and gave users an "error" when trying to access it.
The DDoS attack on these Russian web resources completely paralyzed their work and disabled the servers.
The successful cyber operation of the GUR was confirmed by Russian propagandists, who spread on their resources a message from the "Government of the Russian Federation" that "an organized group of hackers struck, disabled the site's server, and also compromised an important database."
The Cyber Corps of the GUR dealt another blow to the Russian financial system
As a result of the special operation of the Ukrainian cyber specialists of the State Security Service on November 8, a large-scale failure occurred in the work of several Russian banks that provide financing for the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Online.UA learned about this from sources in military intelligence.
Thus, as a result of DDOS attacks, Morsky Bank, RNKB Bank, and St. Petersburg Bank came under attack.
