DIU cyber specialists attacked the services of Russian oil giant Lukoil — sources
Category
Events
Publication date

DIU cyber specialists attacked the services of Russian oil giant Lukoil — sources

DIU
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Cyber specialists of the State Security Service of Ukraine have disabled the digital systems of the Russian oil company Lukoil, paralyzing its payment systems during the holiday period. This was reported to Online.UA by sources in military intelligence.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian cyber specialists disabled Lukoil's digital systems during the holiday period, impacting payment systems and causing inconvenience to customers.
  • The cyberattack on Lukoil's resources disrupted operations and led to losses in the trade sector, with significant inconvenience caused to consumers and service providers.
  • In addition to Lukoil, cyber specialists targeted other systems like Evotor smart terminals and the unified digital labeling system 'Chestny Znak', intensifying disruptions in the trade sector.
  • GUR cyber specialists also previously attacked the Russian state court system, obtaining personal user data and internal system documentation, showcasing the extent of cyber warfare tactics employed.
  • The duration of the DDOS attack during the holiday period exacerbated dissatisfaction among consumers and service providers, emphasizing the strategic impact of cyber warfare on critical infrastructure.

DIU cyber specialists attacked Lukoil services: what is known

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MOU) carried out another cyberattack on Russia's critical infrastructure.

From December 30 to January 1, 2025, GUR specialists carried out another cyberattack on the Russian oil sector.

The main target of the attack was the resources of the oil company Lukoil, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation forces.

In particular, the attack affected the company's digital resources, which prevented the company's customers from making payments at gas stations via the mobile application.

Digital resources of Evotor smart terminals

The digital resources of Evotor smart terminals (website; user account; mobile application, cash payment system) and the unified digital labeling system of goods "Chestny Znak" were also attacked, the intelligence adds.

The DDOS attack reportedly caused significant inconvenience and losses in the trade sector, as consumers were unable to purchase goods due to payment system failures.

The level of dissatisfaction among consumers and service providers was exacerbated by the duration of the DDOS attack during the holiday period.

DIU's attack on the Russian state court system

In October last year, the Cyber Corps of the Main Intelligence Directorate, together with activists from the “VO Team” group, “congratulated” Russian President Putin on his birthday by hacking the state automated system “Pravosudiye”.

The DIU attacked the Russian state system “Pravosudiye.” According to sources in the DIU, the attack paralyzed the work of courts, departmental email accounts, and official websites.

As a result of the cyberattack, personal user data and internal system documentation were obtained.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU conducted a large-scale cyber attack in occupied Crimea — sources
DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Cyber specialists of the DIU have once again attacked the Russian financial system on a large scale — sources
DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The country Russia does not exist". DIU brightly "congratulated" the Russians with a cyber attack on government portals
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?