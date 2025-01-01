DIU cyber specialists attacked the services of Russian oil giant Lukoil — sources

Cyber specialists of the State Security Service of Ukraine have disabled the digital systems of the Russian oil company Lukoil, paralyzing its payment systems during the holiday period. This was reported to Online.UA by sources in military intelligence.

DIU cyber specialists attacked Lukoil services: what is known

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MOU) carried out another cyberattack on Russia's critical infrastructure.

From December 30 to January 1, 2025, GUR specialists carried out another cyberattack on the Russian oil sector.

The main target of the attack was the resources of the oil company Lukoil, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation forces.

In particular, the attack affected the company's digital resources, which prevented the company's customers from making payments at gas stations via the mobile application. Share

Digital resources of Evotor smart terminals

The digital resources of Evotor smart terminals (website; user account; mobile application, cash payment system) and the unified digital labeling system of goods "Chestny Znak" were also attacked, the intelligence adds.

The DDOS attack reportedly caused significant inconvenience and losses in the trade sector, as consumers were unable to purchase goods due to payment system failures. Share

The level of dissatisfaction among consumers and service providers was exacerbated by the duration of the DDOS attack during the holiday period.

DIU's attack on the Russian state court system

In October last year, the Cyber Corps of the Main Intelligence Directorate, together with activists from the “VO Team” group, “congratulated” Russian President Putin on his birthday by hacking the state automated system “Pravosudiye”.

The DIU attacked the Russian state system “Pravosudiye.” According to sources in the DIU, the attack paralyzed the work of courts, departmental email accounts, and official websites.

As a result of the cyberattack, personal user data and internal system documentation were obtained.