This year, the Russian Federation plans to mobilize more than 126,000 soldiers from the "special contingent." These are people who have debts, are in prison, and have other problems.

According to DIU, to make up for losses in 2025, Russia plans to mobilize at least 126,000 soldiers from the so-called "special contingent" for war.

We are talking about Russians who are serving sentences in prisons, are under investigation, have loan arrears, and have other problems.

On average, to cover losses, the terrorist country plans to mobilize 10,000 people from the "special contingent" every month.

In total, to replace the losses of existing military units and formations in the war against Ukraine, the aggressor state Russia intends to mobilize at least 280,000 occupiers in 2025, Ukrainian intelligence adds.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine

Since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has lost more than 835,000 soldiers.

According to the General Staff, 158 clashes took place on the front during January 29. The Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,270 invaders from the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the enemy has involved military personnel from North Korea in the fighting in the Kursk region. As Western media recently reported, Russia has lost about 4,000 "North Koreans" killed and wounded. At the same time, there is a possibility that the enemy will send reinforcements to the Kursk region in the near future.