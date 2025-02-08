Trump's decision deprived Ukraine's independent media of funding

American journalists are sounding the alarm, because it is precisely because of the blocking of the activities of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) that independent Ukrainian media outlets have lost funding. In fact, this decision by Donald Trump is a painful blow to Ukrainian democracy.

Ukraine's independent media found themselves in a difficult position

Although USAID was widely known for its humanitarian and medical work, funding was also used to support independent journalism in Ukraine.

Independent media in Ukraine and Russia criticized their governments and provided alternative information, but most relied on U.S. grants. After the USAID freeze, some organizations said they were just weeks away from downsizing or closing down altogether, the publication writes. Share

What is important to understand is that many Ukrainian media outlets were barely keeping afloat after the start of the full-scale war that Russia started three years ago.

Against this backdrop, independent media outlets lost their stable advertising revenues, so they were forced to turn to foreign aid programs to save their editorial offices.

According to the head of Detector Media, Natalya Ligachova, "more than 50 percent" of media organizations that receive foreign grants depend on American aid.