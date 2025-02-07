"Shut down this structure!". Trump accused USAID of unprecedented corruption

US President Donald Trump said on February 7 that "corruption" at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) "has reached unprecedented levels," calling for the organization to be eliminated.
Points of attention
- President Trump accuses USAID of unprecedented corruption and calls for the organization to be eliminated.
- Trump initiates a temporary suspension of funding for foreign assistance programs to conduct inspections, impacting various projects in Ukraine.
- American diplomats request the urgent exclusion of Ukraine-related programs from the 90-day foreign aid freeze, while USAID officially confirms the suspension of funding for all programs and projects in Ukraine.
Trump accused USAID of unprecedented corruption
He wrote about this on his social network TruthSocial.
USAID IS DRIVING THE RADICAL LEFT CRAZY, AND THERE IS NOTHING THEY CAN DO ABOUT IT BECAUSE THE WAY IN WHICH THE MONEY HAS BEEN SPENT, SO MUCH OF IT FRAUDULENTLY, IS TOTALLY UNEXPLAINABLE. THE CORRUPTION IS AT LEVELS RARELY SEEN BEFORE. CLOSE IT DOWN!— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 7, 2025
By the way, on the first day of his administration, Trump decided to temporarily suspend all US foreign aid programs for 90 days to conduct inspections.
American diplomats have asked for the urgent exclusion of Ukraine-related programs from the 90-day foreign aid freeze issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
However, on January 27, USAID officially confirmed the suspension of funding for all programs and projects in Ukraine. The agency funded various educational, scientific, media, and cultural projects in Ukraine, purchased medical equipment and medicines for communities that hosted displaced people, financed mobile medical teams that traveled to remote areas, and programs for vaccination, rehabilitation, and psychological assistance.
