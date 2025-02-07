"Shut down this structure!". Trump accused USAID of unprecedented corruption
Trump
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump said on February 7 that "corruption" at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) "has reached unprecedented levels," calling for the organization to be eliminated.

Points of attention

  • President Trump accuses USAID of unprecedented corruption and calls for the organization to be eliminated.
  • Trump initiates a temporary suspension of funding for foreign assistance programs to conduct inspections, impacting various projects in Ukraine.
  • American diplomats request the urgent exclusion of Ukraine-related programs from the 90-day foreign aid freeze, while USAID officially confirms the suspension of funding for all programs and projects in Ukraine.

He wrote about this on his social network TruthSocial.

USAID is driving the radical left crazy, and they can't do anything about it because the spending of funds, which is largely fraudulent, is simply unexplainable. Corruption has reached unprecedented levels. Shut this structure down!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

By the way, on the first day of his administration, Trump decided to temporarily suspend all US foreign aid programs for 90 days to conduct inspections.

American diplomats have asked for the urgent exclusion of Ukraine-related programs from the 90-day foreign aid freeze issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

However, on January 27, USAID officially confirmed the suspension of funding for all programs and projects in Ukraine. The agency funded various educational, scientific, media, and cultural projects in Ukraine, purchased medical equipment and medicines for communities that hosted displaced people, financed mobile medical teams that traveled to remote areas, and programs for vaccination, rehabilitation, and psychological assistance.

