The situation at the front is changing dramatically — what is happening

Over the past 24 hours, 261 combat clashes were recorded on all front lines. Over the past few days, the number of enemy attacks has actually tripled. The hottest direction remains Pokrovsky, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 71 assaults by the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 16, 2025:

personnel — about 858,390 (+1,730) people,

tanks — 10,073 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,011 (+84) units,

artillery systems — 23,185 (+11) units,

MLRS — 1283 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1067 (+0) units,

aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 25377 (+36),

cruise missiles — 3063 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 37456 (+77) units,

special equipment — 3749 (+2)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on February 15, the enemy carried out 59 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 88 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the Russian army carried out over four thousand attacks, 211 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,385 kamikaze drones to destroy them.