Air defense forces neutralize 104 drones during new Russian attack
Ukraine
Air defense forces neutralize 104 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 26 - what is known
On the night of March 26, 2025, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 117 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

  • The successful defense efforts by the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine prevented the air attack from causing significant damage in regions such as Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy.
  • The statement from Ukrainian defenders calls for unity and strength in defending the skies against foreign aggressors, highlighting the importance of collective efforts for victory.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 26 — what is known

A new Russian air attack began at 8:00 p.m. on March 25 from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 56 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the south, north, east, and center of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 48 enemy drones-simulators have been lost in location (without negative consequences).

Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions came under new enemy attacks.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — says the statement of the Ukrainian defenders.

