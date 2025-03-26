The situation at the front has escalated again

According to the General Staff, the number of clashes on the front has increased sharply and reached 207. The hottest areas are currently in the Pokrovsky, Lymansky, Torets, and Kursk directions, as this is where the Russian invaders are conducting the most assaults and attacks.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 26, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/26/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 907,220 (+1,280) people,

tanks — 10,430 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,685 (+15) units,

artillery systems — 25,207 (+17) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 30,818 (+59) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 41,901 (+77) units,

special equipment — 3,786 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have carried out 116 airstrikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, dropping 184 missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,500 attacks, including 159 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and also used 2,233 kamikaze drones for attacks.