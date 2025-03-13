About 74% of Ukrainians support continuing the fight against Russia even without American support, according to a recent Ipsos poll commissioned by The Economist.

Most Ukrainians support continuation of war against Russia

Ukrainian historian Andriy Plakhonin noted key indicators on Facebook, including a notable majority of respondents (59% vs. 21%) saying that, in their opinion, Ukraine can still win on the battlefield.

Only 6% of Ukrainians would be willing to recognize the territories occupied by Russia from the start of a full-scale invasion in 2022, "although more are likely to recognize Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine that Russia seized in 2014 (11% and 27%, respectively)," Plakhonin writes. Share

Additionally, 80% oppose downsizing the Armed Forces of Ukraine, another likely demand from Russia.

A similar number reject the conscription of younger soldiers (70% versus 17%).

Regarding the issue of elections in Ukraine, 62% of Ukrainians reject the idea until the war officially ends. Another 19% consider them only during a ceasefire. And only 14% agree with the White House that they should be held as soon as possible.

The historian notes another interesting nuance regarding NATO.

Of Russia's possible demands, only the rejection of Ukraine's desire to join NATO has clear support: 38% for and 37% against, and even then, the difference barely goes beyond the margin of error. Share

Here, according to Andriy Plakhonin, "disappointment in NATO's ability to act after the change of administration in the White House played a role."