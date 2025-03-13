About 74% of Ukrainians support continuing the fight against Russia even without American support, according to a recent Ipsos poll commissioned by The Economist.
- Notable optimism among respondents, with 59% believing that Ukraine can win on the battlefield.
- Opposition to downsizing the Armed Forces stands at 80%, while 70% reject the conscription of younger soldiers.
Ukrainian historian Andriy Plakhonin noted key indicators on Facebook, including a notable majority of respondents (59% vs. 21%) saying that, in their opinion, Ukraine can still win on the battlefield.
Additionally, 80% oppose downsizing the Armed Forces of Ukraine, another likely demand from Russia.
A similar number reject the conscription of younger soldiers (70% versus 17%).
Regarding the issue of elections in Ukraine, 62% of Ukrainians reject the idea until the war officially ends. Another 19% consider them only during a ceasefire. And only 14% agree with the White House that they should be held as soon as possible.
The historian notes another interesting nuance regarding NATO.
Here, according to Andriy Plakhonin, "disappointment in NATO's ability to act after the change of administration in the White House played a role."
The Economist specially commissioned a survey to test some of the claims made by the current American administration.
