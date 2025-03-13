74% of Ukrainians support continuing the fight against Russian aggression even if US support is terminated
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

74% of Ukrainians support continuing the fight against Russian aggression even if US support is terminated

AFU
Читати українською
Source:  The Economist

About 74% of Ukrainians support continuing the fight against Russia even without American support, according to a recent Ipsos poll commissioned by The Economist.

Points of attention

  • About 74% of Ukrainians support continuing the fight against Russian aggression even without external support, based on a recent Ipsos poll commissioned by The Economist.
  • Notable optimism among respondents, with 59% believing that Ukraine can win on the battlefield.
  • Opposition to downsizing the Armed Forces stands at 80%, while 70% reject the conscription of younger soldiers.

Most Ukrainians support continuation of war against Russia

Ukrainian historian Andriy Plakhonin noted key indicators on Facebook, including a notable majority of respondents (59% vs. 21%) saying that, in their opinion, Ukraine can still win on the battlefield.

Only 6% of Ukrainians would be willing to recognize the territories occupied by Russia from the start of a full-scale invasion in 2022, "although more are likely to recognize Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine that Russia seized in 2014 (11% and 27%, respectively)," Plakhonin writes.

Additionally, 80% oppose downsizing the Armed Forces of Ukraine, another likely demand from Russia.

A similar number reject the conscription of younger soldiers (70% versus 17%).

Regarding the issue of elections in Ukraine, 62% of Ukrainians reject the idea until the war officially ends. Another 19% consider them only during a ceasefire. And only 14% agree with the White House that they should be held as soon as possible.

The historian notes another interesting nuance regarding NATO.

Of Russia's possible demands, only the rejection of Ukraine's desire to join NATO has clear support: 38% for and 37% against, and even then, the difference barely goes beyond the margin of error.

Here, according to Andriy Plakhonin, "disappointment in NATO's ability to act after the change of administration in the White House played a role."

The Economist specially commissioned a survey to test some of the claims made by the current American administration.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's peace deal to end war takes shape
What is known about Trump's intentions?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's war against Ukraine. Analysts consider three scenarios for the development of events against the background of Trump's statements
war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's war against Ukraine. US and Russian delegations to discuss possibility of peace talks
war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?