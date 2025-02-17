Russia's war against Ukraine. US and Russian delegations to discuss possibility of peace talks

A meeting of delegations from the United States and the aggressor country Russia is planned in Saudi Arabia for February 18. The parties will discuss possible negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Date of talks between US and Russian delegations announced

According to American media, the US will be represented at tomorrow's meeting with the Russians by:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio,

National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Michael Waltz,

as well as Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

It is not yet known who will lead the Russian delegation at the meeting. Meanwhile, Western media are reporting that it could be:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov,

in addition, the possible participation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's assistant Yuri Ushakov,

as well as the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin.

According to NBC, the American side did not invite Ukraine to this meeting with the Russians in Saudi Arabia.