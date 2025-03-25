Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 139 drones — how its air defenses worked
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

At around 6:00 PM on March 24, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on Ukraine. It used an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 139 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Points of attention

  • Despite the attack, no negative consequences have been identified so far, indicating the strength of Ukrainian air defense capabilities.
  • This event highlights the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the importance of strong defense mechanisms in protecting the sovereignty of a nation.

The Russians carried out the air attack from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

The following forces were involved in the destruction of enemy targets: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 78 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the south, north, and center of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 34 enemy drones-simulators have been lost in location. No negative consequences have been identified so far.

Various regions of Ukraine came under enemy attacks, namely:

  • Kharkiv region,

  • Sumy region,

  • Poltava region,

  • Kirovohrad region,

  • Kyiv region,

  • Cherkasy region,

  • Odessa region.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasize the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

What is important to know about the government's decision
