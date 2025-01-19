Air Force shoots down 43 "shaheeds" during new Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Force shoots down 43 "shaheeds" during new Russian attack on Ukraine
On the night of January 19, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, launching 61 drones from three directions. Air defense forces destroyed most of the drones.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, launching 61 drones on the night of January 19.
  • Air defense forces successfully destroyed 43 attack drones of various types that were launched from three different directions.
  • The air attacks were repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and other military units of Ukraine.
  • The incidents that occurred as a result of the attack resulted in the loss of lives and significant material damage, particularly in Kyiv.
  • Ukraine continues to defend itself from aggression from Russia and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russians launched Shahed strike drones and drone simulators from the directions of Millerovo, Bryansk, and Oryol.

On the night of January 19, the enemy attacked with the 61st Shahed strike UAV and various types of simulator drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

By 09:00, 43 Shahed and other types of strike drones were confirmed to have been shot down.

The air defense operated in the following regions: Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv. 15 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location, one remained in the air, and combat operations continued.

What is known about the consequences of the attack by the Russian terrorist army on Kyiv?

According to the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, three people died in the Shevchenko district of Kyiv on January 18 as a result of an attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Three other victims were provided with medical assistance on the spot. They refused hospitalization.

As a result of a missile strike by the Russian occupiers, the building of one of the enterprises was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out on the third floor.

In addition, a food establishment, a business center, a shopping center, a store, 10 cars, and the Lukyanivska metro station were damaged.

