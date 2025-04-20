Pentagon Collapse: Fired Officials React to Scandal for First Time
Pentagon Collapse: Fired Officials React to Scandal for First Time

Source:  Bloomberg

The series of high-profile dismissals that rocked the US Department of Defense was immediately called a “total collapse” by journalists. Three Pentagon officials who were fired as part of the data leak investigation have finally made statements.

  • The joint statement by the dismissed officials underscores their ongoing commitment to protecting information security and calls out the damaging impact of the scandal on the reputation of the Pentagon and its leadership.
  • The unfolding events pose significant challenges for the Pentagon's leadership and cast a shadow over the internal dynamics and decision-making processes within the Department of Defense.

According to journalists, these are the chief of staff of the US Deputy Secretary of Defense Colin Carroll, senior adviser to Hegseth Dan Caldwell, as well as the deputy chief of staff of the Pentagon Darin Selnik.

They have already published a joint statement to dot all the i's.

The officials do not hide their disappointment with how their service in the Ministry of Defense ended.

"We have still not been told what exactly we were suspected of, whether the investigation is still ongoing, or whether it was conducted at all in the case of the so-called "leaks," their joint statement says.

Caldwell, Selnick, and Carroll also reiterated that they fully understand the importance of maintaining information security and "worked to protect it every day."

Anonymous Pentagon officials slandered us with baseless accusations during our release, they complained.

According to journalists, the latest events are an extremely harsh blow to the head of the Pentagon and her entire team.

