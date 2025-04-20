Pentagon Collapse: Fired Officials React to Scandal for First Time

The series of high-profile dismissals that rocked the US Department of Defense was immediately called a “total collapse” by journalists. Three Pentagon officials who were fired as part of the data leak investigation have finally made statements.
Points of attention
- The joint statement by the dismissed officials underscores their ongoing commitment to protecting information security and calls out the damaging impact of the scandal on the reputation of the Pentagon and its leadership.
- The unfolding events pose significant challenges for the Pentagon's leadership and cast a shadow over the internal dynamics and decision-making processes within the Department of Defense.
How fired Pentagon officials comment on the scandal
According to journalists, these are the chief of staff of the US Deputy Secretary of Defense Colin Carroll, senior adviser to Hegseth Dan Caldwell, as well as the deputy chief of staff of the Pentagon Darin Selnik.
They have already published a joint statement to dot all the i's.
The officials do not hide their disappointment with how their service in the Ministry of Defense ended.
Caldwell, Selnick, and Carroll also reiterated that they fully understand the importance of maintaining information security and "worked to protect it every day."
According to journalists, the latest events are an extremely harsh blow to the head of the Pentagon and her entire team.
