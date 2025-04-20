"No Kings." Anti-Trump Protests Intensify in the US
"No Kings." Anti-Trump Protests Intensify in the US

Protests flare up again in the US
Source:  BBC

Protests are gaining momentum in the United States amid dissatisfaction with the policies of President Donald Trump and his team. Thousands of Americans continue to take to the streets to express their disagreement.

Points of attention

  • The participation in large-scale protests exhibits citizens' concerns about the preservation of freedom and the need to resist perceived threats to democratic principles in the country.
  • The emergence of nationwide movements like '50501' demonstrates the unity and determination of Americans across states to voice their discontent with the current political landscape.

According to the participants in the demonstrations, they cannot ignore the dangerous actions of Donald Trump and his administration.

What is important to understand is, first of all, about tariffs and the idea of reducing the number of civil servants and reducing budget expenditures through the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Journalists note that most of the protests were peaceful.

Angry Americans held signs reading "No Kings" to mark the anniversary of the revolution against British rule.

In addition, it is indicated that a protest against Trump called "50501" ("50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement") took place in Boston.

"These are dangerous times for freedom in the United States. I want my grandchildren to know where our country came from and that freedom is worth fighting for," said protester Thomas Bassford, who came to the rally with his family.

It is worth noting that recently, mass protests have also taken place in a number of US cities due to dissatisfaction with the policies pursued by Trump.

