Ukraine has become a world leader in robotics — Russia is panicking
Category
Technology
Publication date

Ukraine has become a world leader in robotics — Russia is panicking

Robots are changing the course of war
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

The Telegraph draws attention to the fact that Ukraine is increasingly deploying robots on the front lines. Moreover, according to journalists and experts, they have become "the new face of war."

Points of attention

  • Experts emphasize that Ukraine's breakthrough in robotics has led to a new era of warfare involving the coordination of autonomous drones, creating panic and confusion in the enemy forces.
  • Ukraine's focus on practicality and adaptability in robotics has positioned it as a global leader, paving the way for the future of autonomous warfare.

Robots are changing the course of war

According to media reports, as of today, more than 500 defense startups focused on unmanned systems are operating in Ukraine.

We cannot ignore the fact that Ukraine was the first to create a separate unit — the Unmanned Systems Forces.

A statement on this matter was made by David Kyrychenko from the Henry Jackson Society.

Ukraine is a world leader in robotics — not in sophistication, but in practicality,” he emphasized.

As Kyrychenko noted, Ukraine is currently focused on creating robots on a large scale.

What is also important to understand is that feedback from fighters makes it possible to make changes to models literally "within a week."

At the end of 2024, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out the first ever fully robotic assault in the Kharkiv region. recalls:

The enemy was completely caught off guard. It was unprecedented... — recalls Officer Shukhay from the Charter Brigade.

This event led to a wave of panic covering the Russian army, as the enemy did not understand what was really happening.

Former Pentagon analyst Marcel Plichta emphasized that this was a real breakthrough, as well as a new stage of warfare — the coordination of autonomous drones that work in harmony, like a flock.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU immediately struck 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 22, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 22 - what is known
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's peace plan for Ukraine — what the US president has in mind
What is known about Trump's peace plan?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?