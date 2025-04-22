The Telegraph draws attention to the fact that Ukraine is increasingly deploying robots on the front lines. Moreover, according to journalists and experts, they have become "the new face of war."

Robots are changing the course of war

According to media reports, as of today, more than 500 defense startups focused on unmanned systems are operating in Ukraine.

We cannot ignore the fact that Ukraine was the first to create a separate unit — the Unmanned Systems Forces.

A statement on this matter was made by David Kyrychenko from the Henry Jackson Society.

Ukraine is a world leader in robotics — not in sophistication, but in practicality," he emphasized.

As Kyrychenko noted, Ukraine is currently focused on creating robots on a large scale.

What is also important to understand is that feedback from fighters makes it possible to make changes to models literally "within a week."

At the end of 2024, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out the first ever fully robotic assault in the Kharkiv region. recalls:

The enemy was completely caught off guard. It was unprecedented... — recalls Officer Shukhay from the Charter Brigade.

This event led to a wave of panic covering the Russian army, as the enemy did not understand what was really happening.