Attack of the Russian Federation with aerial bombs on Kharkiv. More than 10 people were injured, including children

On June 23, the Russian Federation struck two districts of the city of Kharkiv. There are already 11 wounded and one dead.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promises to restore the city and stop Russian terrorists with the help of modern air defense and combat aircraft.
- After the airstrike in Kharkiv, there were power outages and subway traffic stopped.
- Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the hits, and local authorities are taking measures to protect residents and restore the city.
In Kharkiv, the number of injured as a result of the Russian attack has increased
As the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration Oleg Sinegubov reported, Kharkiv is again under attack from the Russian Federation. In total, more than 3 hits by guided aerial bombs.
An educational institution was damaged in the Shevchenkiv district. A woman was in it - she received minor injuries. She was given medical assistance. In apartment buildings nearby, windows were broken, building facades were damaged. The house-to-house tour is in progress.
As of now, a total of 11 people aged between 15 and 63 have been injured. One person is in serious condition. Others are average. A 73-year-old man died.
It is also known that among the injured are two teenagers aged 15 and 16. Two victims are in serious condition. One person received moderate injuries.
Specialists continue to eliminate the consequences of impacts and return electricity to consumers.
Zelensky reacted to the Russian attack on Kharkiv
It will be recalled that after the airstrike in the city, power outages began. The metro also stopped in Kharkiv.
The movement of trains on metro lines is temporarily suspended. All stations are currently operating exclusively in shelter mode. The resumption of traffic will be notified additionally, Kharkiv Metro reported.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-