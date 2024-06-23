Attack of the Russian Federation with aerial bombs on Kharkiv. More than 10 people were injured, including children

On June 23, the Russian Federation struck two districts of the city of Kharkiv. There are already 11 wounded and one dead.

In Kharkiv, the number of injured as a result of the Russian attack has increased

As the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration Oleg Sinegubov reported, Kharkiv is again under attack from the Russian Federation. In total, more than 3 hits by guided aerial bombs.

An educational institution was damaged in the Shevchenkiv district. A woman was in it - she received minor injuries. She was given medical assistance. In apartment buildings nearby, windows were broken, building facades were damaged. The house-to-house tour is in progress.

In the Kholodnohirsky district, a hit was recorded in the private sector — 2 houses were destroyed. There was also an "arrival" in the Kyiv district, in the industrial zone, Sinegubov said.

As of now, a total of 11 people aged between 15 and 63 have been injured. One person is in serious condition. Others are average. A 73-year-old man died.

It is also known that among the injured are two teenagers aged 15 and 16. Two victims are in serious condition. One person received moderate injuries.

Specialists continue to eliminate the consequences of impacts and return electricity to consumers.

Zelensky reacted to the Russian attack on Kharkiv

We will definitely restore everything and return it to normal. Maximum work to deprive the Russians of the opportunity to terrorize our cities. Modern air defense for Ukraine, strong combat aviation, long-range weapons and sufficient determination of partners are what will definitely be able to stop Russian terrorists, - noted the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

It will be recalled that after the airstrike in the city, power outages began. The metro also stopped in Kharkiv.