Romania announces transfer of Patriot system to Ukraine

The Romanian authorities have decided to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Patriot air defence system.

The corresponding information appeared on the president's official website.

It states that the decision on the transfer was made on June 20 during a meeting of the Supreme Defence Council of the country.

In view of the significant deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine as a result of Russia's constant and massive attacks on the civilian population and infrastructure, as well as the regional consequences of this situation, including for the security of Romania, in close coordination with the allies, the members of the Council decided to present Ukraine with the Patriot system, stated in the statement. Share

At the same time, Romania will discuss with its allies the options for obtaining "a similar or equivalent system that meets the needs of ensuring the protection of the national airspace."

Romania's MoD opposed the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine earlier

The Ministry of Defense of Romania announced on June 19 that "now is not the best time" to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems.

The country's defence department sent the relevant report to President Klaus Iohannis. This conclusion was reached after discussions with the generals of the Romanian army.

The document contains warnings about the possible risk that Romania will no longer get the system back because it could be destroyed on the battlefield.

US stops supply of Patriot system to other counting, redirecting all production for Ukraine

The US government plans to close all open orders for Patriot air defence systems and missiles to send them to Ukraine.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced in Italy that he had secured commitments to supply additional air defense systems to Ukraine.

These will include Patriot missile batteries, which Kyiv has been demanding after Russia stepped up missile and drone attacks on its power plants.

It should be noted that Poland, Romania, and Germany are among the European countries that have opened orders for Patriot systems that have not yet been delivered.

Spain also has an open order for Patriot launchers, and the NATO coalition placed an order for 1,000 Patriot missiles in January.