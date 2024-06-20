Romania announces transfer of Patriot system to Ukraine

The Romanian authorities have decided to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Patriot air defence system.
Points of attention
- Romania announced the transfer of the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine due to the worsening security situation due to Russian attacks.
- The Romanian Ministry of Defence did not support the transfer of the Patriot system, citing possible risks.
- The USA suspends the delivery of Patriot systems and missiles to partners to support Ukraine in the context of increased Russian aggression.
- Poland, Romania, Germany, Spain and other countries have open orders for Patriot systems, which may affect the geopolitical situation in the region.
Romania transferred the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
The corresponding information appeared on the president's official website.
It states that the decision on the transfer was made on June 20 during a meeting of the Supreme Defence Council of the country.
At the same time, Romania will discuss with its allies the options for obtaining "a similar or equivalent system that meets the needs of ensuring the protection of the national airspace."
Romania's MoD opposed the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine earlier
The Ministry of Defense of Romania announced on June 19 that "now is not the best time" to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems.
The country's defence department sent the relevant report to President Klaus Iohannis. This conclusion was reached after discussions with the generals of the Romanian army.
The document contains warnings about the possible risk that Romania will no longer get the system back because it could be destroyed on the battlefield.
US stops supply of Patriot system to other counting, redirecting all production for Ukraine
The US government plans to close all open orders for Patriot air defence systems and missiles to send them to Ukraine.
Last week, President Joe Biden announced in Italy that he had secured commitments to supply additional air defense systems to Ukraine.
These will include Patriot missile batteries, which Kyiv has been demanding after Russia stepped up missile and drone attacks on its power plants.
It should be noted that Poland, Romania, and Germany are among the European countries that have opened orders for Patriot systems that have not yet been delivered.
Spain also has an open order for Patriot launchers, and the NATO coalition placed an order for 1,000 Patriot missiles in January.
