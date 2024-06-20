US to redirect all Patriot defence system orders to Ukraine — FT

The US government plans to close all open orders for Patriot air defense systems and missiles to send them to Ukraine.

The US will delay the delivery of Patriot systems to customers from other countries

Sources of the publication reported that the US decision will be announced on June 20. Last week, President Joe Biden announced in Italy that he had secured commitments to supply additional air defence systems to Ukraine.

These will include Patriot missile batteries, which Kiev has been demanding after Russia stepped up missile and drone attacks on its power plants.

Thursday's U.S. announcement will cement Biden's commitment to Kyiv and ensure Ukraine receives the Patriot systems it needs to protect its cities and critical infrastructure, two people with knowledge of the decision told the paper. Share

Poland, Romania, and Germany are among the European countries that have opened orders for Patriot systems that have not yet been delivered. Spain also has an open order for Patriot launchers, and the NATO coalition placed an order for 1,000 Patriot missiles in January.

Patriot for Ukraine

Air defence, namely Patriot systems capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles, remains an urgent need for Ukraine in the current difficult situation.

So far, only Germany has expressed readiness to provide one Patriot battery, which will be the third system transferred by this country.