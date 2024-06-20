US to redirect all Patriot defence system orders to Ukraine — FT

The US government plans to close all open orders for Patriot air defense systems and missiles to send them to Ukraine.
- Ukraine needs Patriot air defense systems to protect cities and critical infrastructure in the context of the escalation of the conflict with Russia.
- The delivery of Patriot complexes to Ukraine will take place due to the fixed promises of the US president to Kyiv, which will solve the security problem in the region.
- Germany has already expressed its readiness to provide a Patriot battery, and Ukraine is waiting for a decision on the supply of two or three more complexes.
- Negotiations on the provision of air defense equipment are underway with the United States and European countries, which also have open orders for Patriot systems.
The US will delay the delivery of Patriot systems to customers from other countries
Sources of the publication reported that the US decision will be announced on June 20. Last week, President Joe Biden announced in Italy that he had secured commitments to supply additional air defence systems to Ukraine.
These will include Patriot missile batteries, which Kiev has been demanding after Russia stepped up missile and drone attacks on its power plants.
Poland, Romania, and Germany are among the European countries that have opened orders for Patriot systems that have not yet been delivered. Spain also has an open order for Patriot launchers, and the NATO coalition placed an order for 1,000 Patriot missiles in January.
Patriot for Ukraine
Air defence, namely Patriot systems capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles, remains an urgent need for Ukraine in the current difficult situation.
So far, only Germany has expressed readiness to provide one Patriot battery, which will be the third system transferred by this country.
According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, positive decisions on the supply of two or three more Patriot complexes are expected in the near future. Negotiations on the provision of air defense systems are being conducted both with the USA and with European countries.
