Syrskyi published a photo and a comment against the background of the breakthrough of the AFU in the Kursk region

For the 6th day in a row, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation continues. Against the background of recent events, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi intrigued Ukrainians with a new photo and a laconic comment.

Syrsky published a new post

On August 11, at 4:17 p.m., a photo appeared on Oleksandr Syrskyi's Telegram channel showing him and another military man examining a map of the area.

What exactly is depicted on the map is not visible, so it is currently impossible to understand which country or region it is about.

What is also interesting, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces commented on the photo in an extremely laconic and mysterious way.

We continue the operation! — Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote. Share

He did not specify which operation he was talking about, so Ukrainians could only guess.

Some Ukrainian Telegram channels published a new photo of Oleksandr Syrskyi, assuming that it was about the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

What is important to understand is that since the beginning of the counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces on the territory of the Russian Federation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as well as Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, have maintained informational silence and have not commented on recent events in any way.

Breakthrough of the Armed Forces of the Kursk region — the latest details

According to Russian military commanders, as of August 11, in addition to Makhnovka, the Russian armed forces lost control over Plekhovo.

The military Russian-osinter also confirms the loss of Plekhovy, as well as the beginning of fighting in the vicinity of Borky and Spalnyi, which are further east.

Photo: screenshot

It is known for certain that Guevo is not controlled by the Russian occupiers. Installation video is actively spreading in the network, for example. Ukrainian flag.

There was also information that the village of Melovai, south of Suzhi, could also come under the control of the Armed Forces.

Photo: screenshot