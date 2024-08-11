The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not plan to annex the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The purpose of the Ukrainian military operation is to destabilize the situation in Russia.
Points of attention
- The goal of the offensive of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Kurshchyna region of the Russian Federation is to destabilize the situation in Russia and break through the Putin regime.
- Ukrainian forces have no plans to annex the territories they control and adhere to international humanitarian law.
- The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are conducting an operation on the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, capturing populated areas under the cover of artillery.
- Ukrainian troops claim thousands of participants in the operation, rejecting Russian accusations of downplaying the scale of the fighting.
- The Armed Forces guarantee that they will not create problems for nuclear safety during the operation at the Kursk NPP near the border.
The Armed Forces want to destabilize the Putin regime
As one of the security forces told the publication on the condition of anonymity, the purpose of the offensive in Kurshchyna is to stretch the enemy's positions, inflict maximum losses and destabilize the situation in Russia, since they are unable to protect their border.
In addition, he added that there are "much more" Ukrainian military personnel involved in the operation than the 1,000 that the Russian Federation claimed, it is about "thousands".
The official said that Ukrainian forces will abide by international humanitarian law while on Russian territory and have no plans to annex the territories they currently control.
Regarding the seizure of the Kursk NPP near the border, he said the following:
The Armed Forces broke into the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation
On the morning of August 10, information appeared on the Internet that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are located in the Belgorod region of Russia.
Video evidence was also published online, but the shooting date is currently unknown:
In the video you can see 5 Ukrainian soldiers. One of them states:
Instead, the Russians are trying to downplay the scale of the fighting. Recently, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions.
