The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not plan to annex the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The purpose of the Ukrainian military operation is to destabilize the situation in Russia.

The Armed Forces want to destabilize the Putin regime

As one of the security forces told the publication on the condition of anonymity, the purpose of the offensive in Kurshchyna is to stretch the enemy's positions, inflict maximum losses and destabilize the situation in Russia, since they are unable to protect their border.

In addition, he added that there are "much more" Ukrainian military personnel involved in the operation than the 1,000 that the Russian Federation claimed, it is about "thousands".

The official said that Ukrainian forces will abide by international humanitarian law while on Russian territory and have no plans to annex the territories they currently control.

There is no idea of annexation... We act in strict accordance with international law, he said, comparing it to alleged violations by Russian troops in the occupied territory.

Regarding the seizure of the Kursk NPP near the border, he said the following:

Let's see how the Kursk operation will develop. We will absolutely not create problems for nuclear safety. We can guarantee this, he said.

The Armed Forces broke into the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

On the morning of August 10, information appeared on the Internet that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are located in the Belgorod region of Russia.

Under the cover of the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they entered the Poroz village of the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region, writes the Russian military channel "Zapisky Veterana".

Video evidence was also published online, but the shooting date is currently unknown:

In the video you can see 5 Ukrainian soldiers. One of them states:

I wish you health! Battalion 252 is located in the village of Poroz, Belgorod region. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the 252nd battalion! Glory to the heroes!