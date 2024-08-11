The Kremlin downplays the scale of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region — analysts

The Kremlin probably decided to declare a counter-terrorist operation rather than martial law. In this way, Putin wants to downplay the scale of the invasion of the Kursk region and prevent panic.

The Kremlin is silent on the situation in the Kursk region

As noted, the Russian opposition publication "Verstka" reported that a source close to the Defense Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation said that the administration of the President of Russia recommended to Russian deputies and senators not to comment on the events in the Kursk region "until a special order" or to discuss them as briefly as possible. and refer only to official statements.

Russian military bloggers suggested that the Kremlin officially declare war on Ukraine and criticized the Kremlin for not declaring martial law instead of an anti-terrorist operation.

The declaration of martial law, in particular, would allow the Russian authorities to take more radical measures, such as banning meetings and demonstrations, introducing a curfew and organizing the production of defense products for the military, analysts say. Share

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has refrained from officially declaring a state of war to prevent internal discontent that could threaten the stability of the Putin regime.

Putin likely appointed Bortnikov to head the counterterrorism operation because Bortnikov had previously proven himself to be an effective manager during crises that threatened Russia's domestic stability and the Kremlin regime.

ISW analysts believe that the complex management system of the FSB anti-terrorist operation led by Bortnikov may reduce the effectiveness of the Russian response to the Ukrainian operation.

How many soldiers of the Armed Forces are conducting an offensive in the Kursk region

Since the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet commented on the breakthrough into Russian territory, there is currently no accurate information.

However, according to the Forbes publication, in general, up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers may be in the zone of invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in and around the Kursk Region.

It is also reported that three armed forces brigades are currently advancing on Russian territory, each with up to 2,000 people: the 22nd, 88th, and 80th.

For the breakthrough, Ukrainian forces use Soviet and Western equipment.

Artillery, drones and air defense play an important supporting role.