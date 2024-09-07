Former President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev once again decided to reflect on the topic of sanctions against Russia and came to the disappointing conclusion that no one will ever cancel them.
Medvedev predicts that Russia will remain under sanctions forever
Putin's henchman drew the attention of Russians to the recent statement of US presidential candidate Donald Trump.
The latter began to claim that he would cancel sanctions against the Russian Federation if he returned to the White House.
However, Medvedev called on Russians not to be in a hurry to rejoice at such promises of the republican, because, in his opinion, these are just empty words.
According to Putin's henchman, the Russians should not count on Kamala Harris and got ready.
Taking into account all these factors, the Russian politician came to the conclusion that no one will ever cancel the sanctions against Russia.
What Trump said about anti-Russian sanctions
According to the Republican, if he wins the election, he will use sanctions against other countries, in particular Russia, "as little as possible."
Moreover, Donald Trump began to claim that sanctions "kill the dollar" and "kill everything the dollar represents."
He also added that he wants to preserve the status of the dollar as a "world currency", so he will begin to lift sanctions.
