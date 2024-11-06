Ukraine's defense forces hit Russian ships in the Caspian Sea with drones for the first time — sources

As a result of the innovative special operation of the GUR, it was possible to hit the Russian flotilla in the Caspian Sea for the first time. This was reported by sources in Ukrainian intelligence to online.ua.

Ukrainian kamikaze drones hit Russian ships in the Caspian Sea for the first time

According to sources, the distance from the state border of Ukraine to the affected object is about 1,500 kilometers. The attack with the help of kamikaze drones took place on the morning of November 6.

As a result of UAV strikes, at least two objects in Kaspiysk in the Republic of Dagestan, Russian Federation, were damaged.

In particular, we are talking about the probable missile ships "Tatarstan" and "Dagestan", also the small missile ships of project 21631 were allegedly damaged.

According to media reports, parts of the coastal forces, including marines, are based at the affected facility. It is noted that the attacked flotilla carried out missile strikes on Ukraine, and the 177th Marine Regiment took part in battles in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

As a result of the operations, the operation of the airport in Makhachkala was also suspended.

What is known about "cotton" in Dagestan

As the governor of Dagestan initially stated, air defense allegedly destroyed a drone over the Caspian Sea.

The circumstances of what happened are currently being investigated. The operational headquarters is working, I am in constant contact with the responsible bodies, — the governor wrote.

After the alleged downing of the drone, residents of Caspiysk announced new explosions on social networks.

Subsequently, the head of the Center for Combating Disinformation (CCP) Andriy Kovalenko reported that a port was attacked in the Russian Caspian Sea.

In particular, according to Kovalenko, ships of the Russian Navy are located in Caspiansk.