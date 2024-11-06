Ukraine's defense forces hit Russian ships in the Caspian Sea with drones for the first time — sources

As a result of the innovative special operation of the GUR, it was possible to hit the Russian flotilla in the Caspian Sea for the first time. This was reported by sources in Ukrainian intelligence to online.ua.
According to sources, the distance from the state border of Ukraine to the affected object is about 1,500 kilometers. The attack with the help of kamikaze drones took place on the morning of November 6.
As a result of UAV strikes, at least two objects in Kaspiysk in the Republic of Dagestan, Russian Federation, were damaged.
In particular, we are talking about the probable missile ships "Tatarstan" and "Dagestan", also the small missile ships of project 21631 were allegedly damaged.
As a result of the operations, the operation of the airport in Makhachkala was also suspended.
What is known about "cotton" in Dagestan
As the governor of Dagestan initially stated, air defense allegedly destroyed a drone over the Caspian Sea.
After the alleged downing of the drone, residents of Caspiysk announced new explosions on social networks.
Subsequently, the head of the Center for Combating Disinformation (CCP) Andriy Kovalenko reported that a port was attacked in the Russian Caspian Sea.
In particular, according to Kovalenko, ships of the Russian Navy are located in Caspiansk.
Kaspiysk - the main base of the Red Flag Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy. According to data from open sources, parts of the coastal forces of the Russian Federation, including the marines, are based there. The number of the garrison is about 1,500 people.
