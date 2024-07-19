UK imposes new sanctions against Russian tankers

On July 18, Great Britain expanded sanctions against Russia and imposed restrictions against 11 ships carrying Russian oil.

What is known about the new British sanctions against Russia?

As noted, Britain has added 11 new sanctions against maritime vessels as part of the sanctions regime. Vessels subject to restrictions:

Zaliv Amurskiy (IMO 9354313), flies the flag of Panama;

SCF Amur (IMO 9333436), Gabon;

SCF Pechora (IMO 9333424), Gabon;

Korolev Prospect (IMO 9826902), Gabon;

Primorsky Prospect (IMO 9511533), Gabon;

Rocky Runner (IMO 9288899), Cook Islands;

Dynamik Trader (IMO 9286657), Cook Islands;

Adygeya (IMO 9292204), Gabon;

Fighter Two (IMO 9296391), Cook Islands;

NS Lotus (IMO 9339337), Gabon;

NS Commander (IMO 9306794), Gabon.

All vessels were sanctioned for transporting oil or oil products from Russia to a third country.

Sanctions against Russia

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of terrorists on the territory of Ukraine, Western partners have increased the sanctions pressure on Russia. For example, the European Union has already introduced 14 sanctions package against Russia.

On June 12, the United States announced new sanctions against more than 300 Russian individuals and legal entities.

Last month, Britain imposed sanctions for the first time against the vessels of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's "shadow fleet", which it believes is being used to circumvent Western sanctions on trade in Russian oil.