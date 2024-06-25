EU imposes sanctions on top Russian celebrities for supporting war against Ukraine: details

On June 24, the Council of the EU adopted the 14th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In addition to important sectors of the economy, restrictions affected 116 individuals and legal entities, including famous singers, actors, propagandists and those who work for the FSB.

Which of the famous Russians got on the EU sanctions lists

Personalities of Russians against whom sanctions have been adopted are reported in the press release of the Council of the European Union.

In particular, the famous singer Polina Gagarina made it to the list. It is noted that she regularly speaks as part of state propaganda, for example, "at events in honour of the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions or the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea."

In this way, it supports actions that undermine the territorial integrity of Ukraine. With the beginning of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, Polina Gagarina was able to receive a significant income from the government, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of Ukraine.

The singer Shaman (Yaroslav Dronov), as well as the actors Ivan Okhlobystin (who played the outrageous doctor Bykov in the series "Interns") and Vyacheslav Manucharov, are also under sanctions.

The list was supplemented by the founder of News Media (which includes the Russian publications Life, Mash, Shot) Aram Gabrelyanov, and the head of the Internet Development Institute Alexei Horeslavsky, which financed the creation of the TV series "The Boy's Word".

Former athlete and TV presenter Maria Kiselyova (hosted the game "The Weakest Link"), currently a deputy of the Mosmisk Duma, is also under sanctions.

Taimuraz Bolloev, general director of the Baltika company, is under restrictions (this company was taken by the Kremlin from the Carlsberg international concern after the war).

Among the large companies are Russia's largest shipping company "Sovcomflot", the passenger airline "Ural Airlines" and the cargo air carrier "Volga-Dnepr" (together with the owners).

The list includes billionaires Roman Trotsenko, Igor Altushkin and Dmytry Mezentsev, the State Secretary of the Russo-Belarusian State Union.

The sanctions affected the so-called "Kadyrov Public Fund" and the mother of Chechnya's head, Aimana Kadyrova (the list of sanctions states that the Kadyrov Fund carried out educational and militaristic programs for Ukrainian children and teenagers to alienate them from Ukraine and their relatives).

Restrictions affected:

Commander of the Russian Navy, Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev,

Andrei Klychkov, Governor of Oryol Oblast,

head of Rosimuscshetvo (Russian State Property Fund - Ed.) Vadym Yakovenko,

"Belarusian Union of Youth" and its first secretary of the Central Committee, Aleksandr Lukyanov,

ambassador on special assignments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Rodion Miroshnyk.

Ruslan Peretyatko and Andrei Korynets from the "Kallisto group" are also on the list. It involves Russian military intelligence officers who organise phishing campaigns to secure sensitive data in government agencies, including defence and foreign affairs.

In addition, restrictive measures have been imposed on Aleksandr Sklyanko and Nikolai Chornykh from the "Armageddon" Hacker group, which is supported by the Russian FSB. This group carries out various cyberattacks that have a significant impact on the governments of EU member states and Ukraine.

The European Union also included two active FSB employees in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol and the Artek International Children's Center on the list of sanctions. It has been under the control of the Ministry of Education of Russia since the occupation of Crimea.

What was included in the 14th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation

On June 24, the Council of the European Union adopted the 14th package of sanctions against Russia. The sanctions concern energy, finance, and trade and will also make it more difficult for Russia to circumvent them.

These measures target high-value sectors of the Russian economy, such as energy, finance and trade, making circumventing EU sanctions even more difficult.

Today's package includes restrictive measures against another 116 individuals and legal entities responsible for actions that undermine or threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

The package of sanctions includes a ban on transhipment services of Russian LNG in EU territory for operations to third countries. This ban covers both ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore transhipment as well as transhipment operations.