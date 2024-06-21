EU ambassadors agreed on 14th sanctions package against Russia

The ambassadors of the European Union agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.

What is known about the 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors just agreed on a powerful and substantial 14th package of sanctions in reaction to the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the message says. Share

This package provides new targeted measures and maximises the impact of existing sanctions by closing loopholes.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the new package provides for new targeted measures and maximizes the impact of existing sanctions, closing loopholes.

The new measures include a ban on the transshipment of Russian liquefied gas and a plan to make EU operators liable for sanctions violations by subsidiaries and partners in third countries.

The day before, the mass media wrote that the EU could not agree on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia because Germany blocked it. Berlin demanded that the clause expanding the list of goods that they wanted to ban from selling to Russia to customers of EU companies in third countries be removed from the document.

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has already introduced 13 packages of sanctions aimed at weakening the Russian economy and military capabilities. Work on the 14th package of sanctions is in full swing, and it is expected to include new restrictions against 21 Russian companies.

In addition to strengthening sanctions, according to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis, the new package is also aimed at making it more difficult for businesses to circumvent existing restrictions.

