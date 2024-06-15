The EU could not agree on new sanctions against Russia. Who blocked the decision

On June 14, the members of the European Union failed to agree on another package of sanctions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, in particular its liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector. This time, Germany is holding back the decision.

Germany is preventing the EU from agreeing on new restrictions against Russia

Such data was shared by Politico with reference to 6 insiders in European diplomatic circles.

Moreover, this information was confirmed by Radio Svoboda journalist Rikard Jozwiak on his pages in social networks.

As it turned out, on June 14, official Berlin expressed its concern against the background of expanding measures that would force EU companies to guarantee that their customers will not be able to sell sanctioned goods to Russia.

It is known that this happened during a meeting of the bloc's ambassadors.

According to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's team, German small businesses will suffer if measures are extended to non-dual-use products, such as chemicals or metalworking equipment.

It is not yet known how official Brussels will react to Berlin's new claims.

It is not the first time that Germany has blocked important decisions in the EU

What is important to understand is that recently, official Berlin and Paris opposed the ban on the export of luxury cars to Belarus.

According to journalists, RB is a "transit point" so that Putin's oligarchs can continue to buy cars despite Western sanctions.

One of the anonymous sources told the newspaper that the European Commission is already negotiating with Germany to convince it to lift the veto.