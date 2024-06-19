Media revealed details of new 14th EU package of sanctions against Russia

Official Brussels plans to blacklist 20 individuals and 22 legal entities as part of a new package of sanctions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

What will be the new EU sanctions against Russia

As EUobserver learned from its insiders, the list will include Polina Gagarina, the famous Russian singer and henchman of the Putin regime.

In addition, two more oligarchs will be there: the founder of the Russian Copper Company Igor Altushkin and businessman Roman Trotsenko.

According to preliminary data, their assets in the EU will be frozen, and Brussels is also expected to ban their visas.

Restrictions will also apply to the president of the Russian "Baltika" Taimuraz Bolloev, who last year took over the Russian breweries of the Danish company Carlsberg. Pro-Russian filmmaker Alex Horeslavsky and his Kremlin-funded "non-governmental organization" — the Moscow Internet Development Institute — also appear in the draft blacklist, the report said. Share

Directors of Russian military plants, minor officials and representatives of energy companies will also fall under the sanctions of the European Union.

New problems for the sale of Russian resources

According to insiders of the publication, the issue will also involve restrictions on the supply of Russian liquefied gas and the oil tanker fleet, the export of helium, and access to dual-use technologies.

One of the military firms targeted for sanctions produced what the EU called "the most unusual" weapons, such as "submarine pistols... rifles" and "silenced weapons". Share

Another anonymous source reported that Hungary has already agreed to adopt restrictive measures.