Media revealed details of new 14th EU package of sanctions against Russia

Official Brussels plans to blacklist 20 individuals and 22 legal entities as part of a new package of sanctions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The new sanctions package will include asset freezes and visa bans for directors of military factories, officials and energy companies of the Russian Federation.
- The sanctions will also limit the supply of Russian liquefied gas and oil tankers, helium exports and access to dual-use technologies.
- Hungary has already agreed to the package of measures, but Berlin is still planning to make its own amendments.
What will be the new EU sanctions against Russia
As EUobserver learned from its insiders, the list will include Polina Gagarina, the famous Russian singer and henchman of the Putin regime.
In addition, two more oligarchs will be there: the founder of the Russian Copper Company Igor Altushkin and businessman Roman Trotsenko.
According to preliminary data, their assets in the EU will be frozen, and Brussels is also expected to ban their visas.
Directors of Russian military plants, minor officials and representatives of energy companies will also fall under the sanctions of the European Union.
New problems for the sale of Russian resources
According to insiders of the publication, the issue will also involve restrictions on the supply of Russian liquefied gas and the oil tanker fleet, the export of helium, and access to dual-use technologies.
Another anonymous source reported that Hungary has already agreed to adopt restrictive measures.
However, official Berlin still plans to introduce amendments to strengthen the rules for EU subsidiaries operating in Russia.
More on the topic
Publication date
Publication date
Publication date
