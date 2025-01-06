As noted by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, satellite monitoring revealed the spread of fuel oil near the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea as a result of the accident of Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov.
Points of attention
- Fuel oil pollution near the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea is a result of accidents involving Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov, severely impacting the region's ecosystem.
- The spill has contaminated a significant area of 1,000 km² along the coast, affecting wildlife such as dolphins and birds, emphasizing the urgent need for effective cleanup strategies.
- Satellite monitoring reveals the spread of fuel oil slicks along the southern coast of Crimea, highlighting the ongoing environmental disaster and the necessity for stringent safety measures in maritime transportation.
- Cleanup efforts involving hundreds of personnel and specialized equipment are underway to address the contamination, with areas like Lyubimovka, Orlivka, and Kacha among the affected regions.
- The fuel oil redistribution caused by currents and wind poses a serious threat to Crimea's region, requiring prompt mitigation actions to prevent further damage to the ecosystem and wildlife.
What is known about the pollution of the Crimean coast with fuel oil from Russian tankers after the accident in the Sea of Azov
Sentinel-1 satellite monitoring on January 4 revealed pollution in the form of oil slicks measuring 2 km² near the city of Feodosia and 0.25 km² near Cape Takil.
Probable effects of pollution were detected between the settlements of Partenit and Sudak.
Already on January 5, satellite images confirmed the spread of fuel oil stains along the southern coast of Crimea.
Near Sevastopol and Kachi, 15 km long fuel oil stains were discovered.
The total area of the contaminated territory near the coast of Crimea is currently 1,000 km².
What is known about the fuel oil spill near Crimea?
In temporarily occupied Crimea, fuel oil pollution resulting from the December accident involving Russian oil tankers was discovered on the beaches of Lyubimovka and Orlivka, located west of Sevastopol.
On the afternoon of January 4, it became known that fuel oil had already ended up on the beach in Kacha near Sevastopol — this is even further north than Lyubimivka and Orlivka, where fuel oil was discovered this morning.
On January 2, two new areas of oil pollution were discovered in temporarily occupied Crimea after the accident of two Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait.
During monitoring in the Kerch city district, in the area of the city beach (Arshintsevskaya Spit), minor contamination of a sandy area 1.8 km long was detected. In the Leninsky district near Lake Tobechik, the total length of contamination is 2.1 km.
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, about 150 people and 48 pieces of equipment are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the environmental disaster. Specialists are cleaning the area and removing the soil.
