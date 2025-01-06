As noted by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, satellite monitoring revealed the spread of fuel oil near the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea as a result of the accident of Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov.

What is known about the pollution of the Crimean coast with fuel oil from Russian tankers after the accident in the Sea of Azov

Sentinel-1 satellite monitoring on January 4 revealed pollution in the form of oil slicks measuring 2 km² near the city of Feodosia and 0.25 km² near Cape Takil.

Probable effects of pollution were detected between the settlements of Partenit and Sudak.

Already on January 5, satellite images confirmed the spread of fuel oil stains along the southern coast of Crimea.

Near Sevastopol and Kachi, 15 km long fuel oil stains were discovered.

The total area of the contaminated territory near the coast of Crimea is currently 1,000 km².

Contaminated birds were found in the areas of Laspi, Balaklava Bay, Sevastopol, Yevpatoria, Koktebel, Alushta and Gurzuf. The death of 61 dolphins was also noted. The main pollution of the coast and sea waters is currently caused by the redistribution of fuel oil that entered the water during the accident, under the influence of currents and wind. A significant amount of fuel oil reached the southern and southwestern coast of Crimea, creating a serious threat to the ecosystem of the region, the Ministry of Environment emphasizes.

What is known about the fuel oil spill near Crimea?

In temporarily occupied Crimea, fuel oil pollution resulting from the December accident involving Russian oil tankers was discovered on the beaches of Lyubimovka and Orlivka, located west of Sevastopol.

On the afternoon of January 4, it became known that fuel oil had already ended up on the beach in Kacha near Sevastopol — this is even further north than Lyubimivka and Orlivka, where fuel oil was discovered this morning.

On January 2, two new areas of oil pollution were discovered in temporarily occupied Crimea after the accident of two Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait.

During monitoring in the Kerch city district, in the area of the city beach (Arshintsevskaya Spit), minor contamination of a sandy area 1.8 km long was detected. In the Leninsky district near Lake Tobechik, the total length of contamination is 2.1 km.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, about 150 people and 48 pieces of equipment are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the environmental disaster. Specialists are cleaning the area and removing the soil.