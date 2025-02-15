AFU destroyed dozens of artillery systems of the Russian army
AFU destroyed dozens of artillery systems of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 15, 2025
Читати українською

February 15 marked the 1088th day of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. Over the past day, 112 combat clashes took place on the front. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already updated the enemy's losses on the battlefield.

  • The enemy used 2,436 kamikaze drones to destroy it.
  • Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery were able to successfully strike the ground control point of a Russian UAV.

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/15/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 856,660 (+1,180) people;

  • tanks — 10,068 (+11) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 20,927 (+17) units;

  • artillery systems — 23,174 (+59) units;

  • MLRS — 1,283 (+1);

  • Air defense systems — 1067 (+1);

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 25,341 (+117) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 37,379 (+127) units;

  • Special equipment — 3747 (+2).

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on February 14, the Russian occupiers carried out 66 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine and dropped 91 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, the enemy used 2,436 kamikaze drones to destroy and carried out 5,809 attacks on the positions of our troops and civilians.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Myropilske in Sumy region; Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv region; Hulyaipole in Zaporizhia region; and Zelene Pole in Donetsk region.

In addition, it is indicated that Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery were able to successfully strike a ground-based UAV control point, 5 personnel concentration areas, one radar and one electronic warfare station of the Russian army.

