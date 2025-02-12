The Armed Forces of Ukraine have stopped forming new brigades
Source:  online.ua

Colonel and Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa reported that the process of forming new brigades in the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been stopped. According to him, key efforts are planned to be directed at replenishing the units that already exist.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have stopped forming new brigades, focusing on replenishing existing units.
  • Problems with the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine are mainly related to political will and logistics.

Pavlo Palisa emphasized that this decision was made during the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.

In addition, those brigades that are currently already formed or in the final stages will continue their training, again, taking into account the moments that we had in previous times, he explained.

As for the problems with the delay in the supply of weapons, in his opinion, the problem here is primarily "political will and logistics."

"There are certain delays in certain types of weapons. A large team of people is working on this to speed up the delivery of weapons, ammunition, and other material resources that Ukraine needs, which are so necessary for the Armed Forces," the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office emphasized.

