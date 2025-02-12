The Armed Forces of Ukraine have stopped forming new brigades

Colonel and Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa reported that the process of forming new brigades in the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been stopped. According to him, key efforts are planned to be directed at replenishing the units that already exist.
Pavlo Palisa emphasized that this decision was made during the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.
As for the problems with the delay in the supply of weapons, in his opinion, the problem here is primarily "political will and logistics."
