Let's do it now. Macron appeals to Europe for Ukraine's sake
Category
Politics
Publication date

Let's do it now. Macron appeals to Europe for Ukraine's sake

Macron promised to remain on Ukraine's side
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

French leader Emmanuel Macron praised US President Donald Trump's latest moves to end Russia's war against Ukraine. He reminded the United States and Europe that only the Ukrainian people have the right to hold discussions about a lasting and lasting peace.

Points of attention

  • Emmanuel Macron supports Ukraine in its struggle for peace and independence.
  • The head of the republic calls on Europe to strengthen collective security to ensure stability.

Macron promised to remain on Ukraine's side

According to the French President, he had telephone talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the conversation, he recalled the importance of Ukraine leading peace negotiations, not anyone else.

I just spoke with President Zelensky. If President Trump can really convince Putin to stop his aggression against Ukraine, that is great news. Then only the Ukrainians will be able to have discussions about a strong and lasting peace. We will help them in this matter.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

According to the head of the republic, Europe must immediately strengthen collective security and think about its autonomy.

Macron stressed that France will fully play its role in accelerating the peace process.

A stronger and more sovereign Europe — let's do it now, the French leader noted.

Photo: screenshot

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made another secret decision regarding Ukraine and Russia
Trump is increasingly active in ending the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's war against Ukraine. Analysts consider three scenarios for the development of events against the background of Trump's statements
war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU destroyed dozens of artillery systems of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 15, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?