Let's do it now. Macron appeals to Europe for Ukraine's sake

French leader Emmanuel Macron praised US President Donald Trump's latest moves to end Russia's war against Ukraine. He reminded the United States and Europe that only the Ukrainian people have the right to hold discussions about a lasting and lasting peace.
Points of attention
- Emmanuel Macron supports Ukraine in its struggle for peace and independence.
- The head of the republic calls on Europe to strengthen collective security to ensure stability.
Macron promised to remain on Ukraine's side
According to the French President, he had telephone talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
During the conversation, he recalled the importance of Ukraine leading peace negotiations, not anyone else.
According to the head of the republic, Europe must immediately strengthen collective security and think about its autonomy.
Macron stressed that France will fully play its role in accelerating the peace process.
