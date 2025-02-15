Let's do it now. Macron appeals to Europe for Ukraine's sake

French leader Emmanuel Macron praised US President Donald Trump's latest moves to end Russia's war against Ukraine. He reminded the United States and Europe that only the Ukrainian people have the right to hold discussions about a lasting and lasting peace.

Macron promised to remain on Ukraine's side

According to the French President, he had telephone talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the conversation, he recalled the importance of Ukraine leading peace negotiations, not anyone else.

I just spoke with President Zelensky. If President Trump can really convince Putin to stop his aggression against Ukraine, that is great news. Then only the Ukrainians will be able to have discussions about a strong and lasting peace. We will help them in this matter. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the head of the republic, Europe must immediately strengthen collective security and think about its autonomy.

Macron stressed that France will fully play its role in accelerating the peace process.

A stronger and more sovereign Europe — let's do it now, the French leader noted. Share