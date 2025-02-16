Very seriously. Macron urgently convenes European leaders
Very seriously. Macron urgently convenes European leaders

Macron wants to discuss Trump's actions
Source:  Politico

French leader Emmanuel Macron is urgently calling European leaders to an emergency summit in Paris because he is concerned about the actions of US President Donald Trump, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said.

  • European leaders will discuss serious problems and seek a way out of the difficult situation.
  • The negotiations will take place on February 17, but it is not known whether the leaders of all EU countries will fly to them.

According to the Polish Foreign Minister, European leaders will "very seriously" discuss the problems that are currently being actively created by White House President Donald Trump.

I am very glad that President Macron has summoned our leaders to Paris.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

As the Polish diplomat noted, the US president's approach to matters "is what the Russians call 'intelligence as combat.'"

You press and see what happens, and then you change your position. ... And we must respond,” Sikorsky emphasized.

According to anonymous sources, the meeting of European leaders will take place on February 17.

It is not yet known whether all EU leaders will fly to the talks, or only a small group of countries, and whether other European leaders, such as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will be invited.

According to Radosław Sikorski, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will attend the meeting at Macron's invitation.

