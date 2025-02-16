Very seriously. Macron urgently convenes European leaders

French leader Emmanuel Macron is urgently calling European leaders to an emergency summit in Paris because he is concerned about the actions of US President Donald Trump, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said.
Points of attention
- European leaders will discuss serious problems and seek a way out of the difficult situation.
- The negotiations will take place on February 17, but it is not known whether the leaders of all EU countries will fly to them.
Macron wants to discuss Trump's actions
According to the Polish Foreign Minister, European leaders will "very seriously" discuss the problems that are currently being actively created by White House President Donald Trump.
As the Polish diplomat noted, the US president's approach to matters "is what the Russians call 'intelligence as combat.'"
According to anonymous sources, the meeting of European leaders will take place on February 17.
It is not yet known whether all EU leaders will fly to the talks, or only a small group of countries, and whether other European leaders, such as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will be invited.
According to Radosław Sikorski, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will attend the meeting at Macron's invitation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-