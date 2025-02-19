Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 19 - what is known
On the night of February 18-19, the aggressor country Russia carried out a new massive attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. The regions of Odessa, Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhia suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

  • The enemy's assault included Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones, as well as ballistic missiles, highlighting the severity of the situation.
  • The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies as acts of aggression continue to threaten the safety and stability of the region.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 19 — what is known

This time, the Russians carried out an air attack with 167 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, and also launched a strike with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles on Sumy region from Voronezh region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 106 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Odessa and Mykolaiv regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 56 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The enemy attacked the Odessa, Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhia regions.

