Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones

On the night of February 18-19, the aggressor country Russia carried out a new massive attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. The regions of Odessa, Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhia suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 19 — what is known

This time, the Russians carried out an air attack with 167 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, and also launched a strike with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles on Sumy region from Voronezh region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 106 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Odessa and Mykolaiv regions. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 56 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).