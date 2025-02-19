Ukraine struck 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukraine struck 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 19, 2025
The situation on the front remains difficult: 156 combat clashes took place over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,300 Russian soldiers, and also destroyed 19 tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, and 72 enemy artillery systems.

  • Russia launched multiple missile strikes and air attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, as Ukrainian Defense Forces retaliated with targeted strikes on key areas of the Russian army.
  • The ongoing conflict showcases the determination and resilience of Ukrainian defenders in the face of relentless attacks by the Russian army, with significant losses reported on the Russian side.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 19, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/19/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 862,390 (+1,300) people,

  • tanks — 10,120 (+19) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,098 (+23) units,

  • artillery systems — 23,347 (+72) units,

  • MLRS — 1,288 (+3) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,072 (+4) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 25,861 (+175) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 37,825 (+146) units,

  • special equipment — 3,752 (+1) units.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russia launched three missile and 94 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 4 missiles and dropped 144 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,600 attacks, 89 of which were from multiple rocket launchers. The Russians used 2,386 kamikaze drones for the attacks.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, five artillery systems, four command posts, one air defense system, and two other important facilities of the Russian invaders.

