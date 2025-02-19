Ukraine struck 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The situation on the front remains difficult: 156 combat clashes took place over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,300 Russian soldiers, and also destroyed 19 tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, and 72 enemy artillery systems.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 19, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/19/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 862,390 (+1,300) people,

tanks — 10,120 (+19) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,098 (+23) units,

artillery systems — 23,347 (+72) units,

MLRS — 1,288 (+3) units,

air defense systems — 1,072 (+4) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 25,861 (+175) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 37,825 (+146) units,

special equipment — 3,752 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russia launched three missile and 94 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 4 missiles and dropped 144 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,600 attacks, 89 of which were from multiple rocket launchers. The Russians used 2,386 kamikaze drones for the attacks.