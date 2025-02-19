Russia's massive strike on Odessa. What is known about the situation in the city
Russia's massive strike on Odessa. What is known about the situation in the city

State Emergency Service
What is known about the situation in Odessa?
On the evening of February 18, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Odessa. As a result, hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity, water, and heating, and social infrastructure was damaged.

Points of attention

  • Over 500 houses, 14 schools, and 13 kindergartens are without electricity and heating, with a significant number of residents affected.
  • The city is facing challenges with heat supply, prompting measures such as draining water to prevent freezing and worsening of the situation.

What is known about the situation in Odessa?

Mayor Gennady Trukhanov shared new details.

According to him, Russia struck a densely populated area of Odessa. Currently, a significant number of homes are without electricity, water, and heating.

In addition, it is noted that hospitals, clinics, and social infrastructure facilities were left without heat.

An operational headquarters has already been deployed in the city, which is assessing the consequences and restoring public services.

Work is currently underway to eliminate emergency situations and provide assistance to victims.

As of 05:05, it was known that 14 schools, 13 kindergartens, and a large residential area — over 500 houses — were left without electricity and heating.

One of the largest districts of our city — over 250,000 residents — was left without heating and electricity. We already understand that the situation with the heat supply is very difficult, so we are making a decision to drain the water to avoid the system from freezing and prevent the situation from worsening.

Gennady Trukhanov

Gennady Trukhanov

Mayor of Odessa

