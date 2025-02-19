Russia's massive strike on Odessa. What is known about the situation in the city

On the evening of February 18, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Odessa. As a result, hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity, water, and heating, and social infrastructure was damaged.

What is known about the situation in Odessa?

Mayor Gennady Trukhanov shared new details.

According to him, Russia struck a densely populated area of Odessa. Currently, a significant number of homes are without electricity, water, and heating.

In addition, it is noted that hospitals, clinics, and social infrastructure facilities were left without heat.

An operational headquarters has already been deployed in the city, which is assessing the consequences and restoring public services.

Work is currently underway to eliminate emergency situations and provide assistance to victims.

As of 05:05, it was known that 14 schools, 13 kindergartens, and a large residential area — over 500 houses — were left without electricity and heating.