Ending the War. Trump's Team Sent a Secret Letter to Europe
US and EU begin talks on guarantees for Ukraine
Source:  Reuters

The White House has asked European leaders to prepare proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine. The US has also asked the EU what it needs from Washington to implement such security measures.

  • An emergency summit in Paris on February 17 will bring together European leaders to discuss the issue and collectively respond to the letter from the United States.
  • The US is seeking to understand what support EU members need to contribute to security mechanisms for Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of US backing.
  • The unfolding events indicate a collaborative effort between the US and Europe to address security concerns in Ukraine.

As journalists managed to find out, the States sent a questionnaire to European governments asking what contribution they could make to guaranteeing Ukraine's security.

In addition, the Trump team wants to know what specifically EU members need from Washington in order to be able to contribute.

The White House expects that this element will be appreciated by many European leaders, who have made it clear that they can provide security guarantees only with US support.

What requirements for U.S. support, if any, would your government consider necessary for its participation in these security mechanisms? In particular, what short-term and long-term resources do you think the U.S. would need? asked one question.

According to insiders, Europeans should provide a collective response to this letter.

Against this backdrop, some European leaders will gather in Paris on February 17 for an emergency summit on Ukraine.

