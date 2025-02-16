Ending the War. Trump's Team Sent a Secret Letter to Europe

The White House has asked European leaders to prepare proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine. The US has also asked the EU what it needs from Washington to implement such security measures.

US and EU begin talks on guarantees for Ukraine

As journalists managed to find out, the States sent a questionnaire to European governments asking what contribution they could make to guaranteeing Ukraine's security.

In addition, the Trump team wants to know what specifically EU members need from Washington in order to be able to contribute.

The White House expects that this element will be appreciated by many European leaders, who have made it clear that they can provide security guarantees only with US support.

What requirements for U.S. support, if any, would your government consider necessary for its participation in these security mechanisms? In particular, what short-term and long-term resources do you think the U.S. would need? asked one question. Share

According to insiders, Europeans should provide a collective response to this letter.