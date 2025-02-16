Official Washington considers the decision of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky not to sign the proposed agreement to grant the United States access to rare earth minerals in Ukraine to be "short-sighted."
Points of attention
- The White House claims that the minerals agreement was important for Ukraine's economic growth.
- The Trump administration believes that economic ties with the United States are a key element in ensuring peace and stability in the region.
The US is unhappy with Zelensky's decision
A statement on this matter was made by White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes.
According to the speaker, the minerals agreement will supposedly allow American taxpayers to "return" the money that the US gave to Kyiv to save it from Russia.
In addition, Brian Hughes began to assure that it would lead to growth in the Ukrainian economy.
Donald Trump's team is convinced that "mandatory economic ties with the United States will be the best guarantee against future aggression and an integral part of lasting peace."
