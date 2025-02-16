Official Washington considers the decision of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky not to sign the proposed agreement to grant the United States access to rare earth minerals in Ukraine to be "short-sighted."

The US is unhappy with Zelensky's decision

A statement on this matter was made by White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes.

"President Zelenskyy was short-sighted about the wonderful opportunity that the Trump administration provided to Ukraine," he said. Share

According to the speaker, the minerals agreement will supposedly allow American taxpayers to "return" the money that the US gave to Kyiv to save it from Russia.

In addition, Brian Hughes began to assure that it would lead to growth in the Ukrainian economy.

Donald Trump's team is convinced that "mandatory economic ties with the United States will be the best guarantee against future aggression and an integral part of lasting peace."