How the situation is developing at the front — data from the General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 1,280 Russian invaders, killed and wounded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also successfully destroyed 12 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, and 52 enemy artillery systems.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 21, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/21/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 864,860 (+1,280) people,

tanks — 10,146 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,130 (+18) units,

artillery systems — 23,462 (+52) units,

MLRS — 1,295 (+4) units,

air defense systems — 1,080 (+2) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 26,156 (+135) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 38,104 (+143) units,

special equipment — 3,753 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on February 20, 121 clashes took place at the front.

The Russian army launched three missile and 93 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 17 missiles and dropped 151 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,500 attacks, 129 of them from multiple rocket launchers. The Russians used 2,650 kamikaze drones in the attacks.