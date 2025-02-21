Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 160 drones

During the new attack by the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, the air defense forces were able to shoot down 87 enemy drones. In addition, it is indicated that another 70 were lost in the field without negative consequences.
Points of attention
- Various Ukrainian defense units, including aviation and anti-aircraft missile troops, were engaged in destroying enemy targets during the attack.
- Stay updated on the latest developments as Ukraine confronts the ongoing threat posed by the Russian Federation's military actions.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 21 — what is known
A new enemy air attack began at 7:00 p.m. on February 20.
The Russian Army has released 160 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following locations: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo — Russian Federation.
In addition, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles — striking the Odessa region from Crimea.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 70 enemy drone simulators have been lost in location, and no negative consequences have been identified so far.
This time, the Odessa, Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions came under enemy attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-