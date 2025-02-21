Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 160 drones

During the new attack by the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, the air defense forces were able to shoot down 87 enemy drones. In addition, it is indicated that another 70 were lost in the field without negative consequences.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 21 — what is known

A new enemy air attack began at 7:00 p.m. on February 20.

The Russian Army has released 160 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following locations: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo — Russian Federation.

In addition, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles — striking the Odessa region from Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, it has been confirmed that 87 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 70 enemy drone simulators have been lost in location, and no negative consequences have been identified so far.