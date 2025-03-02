The ball is in Zelensky's court. What Trump is counting on after the scandal in the White House

US President Donald Trump is waiting for the next move from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a row erupted in the Oval Office. Insiders say the Trump team sees the current situation as uncertain.

There is still a chance for reconciliation between Trump and Zelensky

According to insiders, the conflict in the White House "was not planned at all," and no one knew it would happen.

Outrage among members of Donald Trump's team was provoked by the insistence on "security guarantees" in the minerals agreement.

"It was absolutely clear to Zelensky that there would be no security guarantees in this agreement," one of the anonymous sources said. Share

Donald Trump's entourage does not know what exactly Zelensky can do to convince the US president to resume negotiations with him.

As it turned out, the head of the White House believes that the Ukrainian leader allegedly does not want to negotiate an "end of the war." Despite this, there is still a chance for reconciliation.