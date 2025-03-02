The ball is in Zelensky's court. What Trump is counting on after the scandal in the White House

US President Donald Trump is waiting for the next move from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a row erupted in the Oval Office. Insiders say the Trump team sees the current situation as uncertain.
- Despite Trump's belief that Zelensky is reluctant to negotiate an 'end of the war,' there is still a possibility for reconciliation.
- The focus is now on Zelensky to return to the negotiating table and mend relations with Trump, as per sources in Trump's entourage.
There is still a chance for reconciliation between Trump and Zelensky
According to insiders, the conflict in the White House "was not planned at all," and no one knew it would happen.
Outrage among members of Donald Trump's team was provoked by the insistence on "security guarantees" in the minerals agreement.
Donald Trump's entourage does not know what exactly Zelensky can do to convince the US president to resume negotiations with him.
As it turned out, the head of the White House believes that the Ukrainian leader allegedly does not want to negotiate an "end of the war." Despite this, there is still a chance for reconciliation.
