Air defense forces neutralize 127 drones during new Russian attack

During the night of March 18, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 137 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were destroyed and neutralized.
Points of attention
- Notably, 64 Russian drone simulators were also lost in location as a result of the air defense efforts.
- The successful defense efforts were praised by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, underlining the importance of holding the sky for victory.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 18 — first details
A new Russian air attack began at 7:00 p.m. on March 17.
The attack was carried out from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.
Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 64 Russian drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
This time, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions came under enemy attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-