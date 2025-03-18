Air defense forces neutralize 127 drones during new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces neutralize 127 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 18 — first details
Читати українською

During the night of March 18, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 137 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were destroyed and neutralized.

Points of attention

  • Notably, 64 Russian drone simulators were also lost in location as a result of the air defense efforts.
  • The successful defense efforts were praised by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, underlining the importance of holding the sky for victory.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 18 — first details

A new Russian air attack began at 7:00 p.m. on March 17.

The attack was carried out from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 63 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 64 Russian drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

This time, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions came under enemy attack.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasize the defenders of the sky.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
40 billion euros for Ukraine. What is known about the secret EU proposal
EU wants to save military aid for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ceasefire. Germany warns of Putin's new tactics
Putin is in no hurry to cease fire on the front
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump publicly acknowledged pressure on Zelensky in the White House
Trump revealed the real reasons for the scandal in the White House

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?