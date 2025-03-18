How the situation at the front has changed — a report from the General Staff
How the situation at the front has changed — a report from the General Staff

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 18, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,560 Russian invaders, as well as
destroyed 8 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, one MLRS, and 3 enemy air defense systems.

Points of attention

  • Details of the combat losses suffered by the Russian army from February 24, 2022, to March 18, 2025, were also documented by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Efforts by the Ukrainian Defense Forces to counter the Russian aggressors involved striking multiple areas of concentration, command posts, and military equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 18, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/18/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 897,010 (+1,560) people,

  • tanks — 10,352 (+8) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,509 (+20) units,

  • artillery systems — 2,4640 (+42) units,

  • MLRS — 1,319 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,107 (+3) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 29,616 (+149) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40,892 (+107) units,

  • special equipment — 3,780 (+2) units.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 155 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

On March 17, the Russian army carried out 90 air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and settlements, dropped 139 anti-aircraft missiles, and also used 2,506 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,771 artillery attacks, including 145 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, one air defense system, three missile forces, and artillery systems of the Russian invaders.

