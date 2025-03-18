Forbes draws attention to the fact that Russian KAB or UMPK glide bombs have long been a "miracle weapon" for the Russian army, as the Ukrainian Defense Forces had practically no countermeasures. However, the situation has changed dramatically recently.

Ukraine has a powerful tool against Russian KABs

As foreign journalists managed to find out, the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently have not only countermeasures — some of these countermeasures are very effective.

Narek Ghazaryan, whose 10-person Night Watch team in Ukraine is developing electronic warfare systems, made a statement on this matter.

According to him, previously the Russian army launched high-precision glide bombs to attack targets in regional centers, such as Kharkiv and Zaporizhia.

Kazarian officially confirmed that Night Watch's new Lima silencer is partly responsible for the deterioration of Russian planning bombing by the enemy.

What is important to understand is that Lima is not a traditional jammer that simply emits radio noise towards the enemy.

We use digital interference… It’s a combination of jamming, deception, and information cyberattack on the navigation receiver,” explained Kazaryan. Share

As Fighterbomber notes, "the golden era of the divine UMPK proved short-lived," as Lima was able to significantly reduce the number of planned bombings in certain areas.

Moreover, as it turned out, the jamming even led to Russia starting to bomb itself.