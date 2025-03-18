Russia is bombing itself. Ukraine has gained a powerful new trump card on the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia is bombing itself. Ukraine has gained a powerful new trump card on the front

Ukraine has a powerful tool against Russian KABs
Читати українською
Source:  Forbes

Forbes draws attention to the fact that Russian KAB or UMPK glide bombs have long been a "miracle weapon" for the Russian army, as the Ukrainian Defense Forces had practically no countermeasures. However, the situation has changed dramatically recently.

Points of attention

  • This change in the dynamics of warfare highlights the shift in power on the frontlines and the importance of modern countermeasures in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
  • With the advancements in defense technology and strategic tactics, Ukraine is proving to be a resilient force against Russian aggression, showcasing the crucial role of innovation in modern warfare.

Ukraine has a powerful tool against Russian KABs

As foreign journalists managed to find out, the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently have not only countermeasures — some of these countermeasures are very effective.

Narek Ghazaryan, whose 10-person Night Watch team in Ukraine is developing electronic warfare systems, made a statement on this matter.

According to him, previously the Russian army launched high-precision glide bombs to attack targets in regional centers, such as Kharkiv and Zaporizhia.

Kazarian officially confirmed that Night Watch's new Lima silencer is partly responsible for the deterioration of Russian planning bombing by the enemy.

What is important to understand is that Lima is not a traditional jammer that simply emits radio noise towards the enemy.

We use digital interference… It’s a combination of jamming, deception, and information cyberattack on the navigation receiver,” explained Kazaryan.

As Fighterbomber notes, "the golden era of the divine UMPK proved short-lived," as Lima was able to significantly reduce the number of planned bombings in certain areas.

Moreover, as it turned out, the jamming even led to Russia starting to bomb itself.

The planned bombs did not reach the territory of Ukraine and fell in Russia or on temporarily occupied territories, Kazaryan said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump publicly acknowledged pressure on Zelensky in the White House
Trump revealed the real reasons for the scandal in the White House
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How the situation at the front has changed — a report from the General Staff
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 18, 2025
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending the war. Trump assessed the talks with Putin
Trump believes the war is moving towards an end

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?