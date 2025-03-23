Russia's attack on Kyiv — death toll rises
Ukraine
Russia's attack on Kyiv — death toll rises

Kyiv City Military Administration
Russia attacked Kyiv again - what is known
According to the latest data, at least three people were killed in a new attack by the aggressor country Russia on the capital of Ukraine — two of them members of the same family.

  • The Kyiv City Military Administration provided official confirmation of the drone attack and the resulting casualties, while also highlighting the use of drones by the enemy.
  • The escalation of violence in Kyiv underscores the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with civilian lives at risk amidst the destructive assaults.

Russia attacked Kyiv again — what is known

The Kyiv City Military Administration reports on the situation in the city.

Representatives of the KMVA officially confirmed that the enemy once again used drones for an air attack on the capital.

According to available information, 3 people died, including a 5-year-old child. Another 10 were injured. Among the dead were a father and his young daughter, the official statement said.

In addition, it is indicated that the youngest victim of the Russian attack is only 11 months old.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that on the night of March 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with 147 attack drones, of which 97 were shot down.

It is also known that 25 enemy drones-simulators have been lost in location.

The shooting down of attack UAVs in the south, north, west, and center of the country has been confirmed.

