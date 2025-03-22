Russian drone attack. The number of victims has increased in Zaporizhia
Ukraine
Russian drone attack. The number of victims has increased in Zaporizhia

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
In Zaporizhia, the number of victims from the Russian drone attack that took place on the evening of March 21 has increased again.

  • The number of victims in Zaporizhia has increased following a Russian drone attack on March 21.
  • Two additional victims, including an 18-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, have sought medical attention.
  • Reports indicate fires and destruction of houses in Zaporizhia after the drone attack.

The number of victims after a drone attack has increased in Zaporizhia

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

The number of injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhia has increased to 16.

It is noted that two more victims sought medical attention — an 18-year-old boy was hospitalized, and a 52-year-old woman will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As reported, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhia with drones on the evening of March 21, causing fires and destruction of houses. An entire family — a mother, father, and child — died in the attack.

There were 12 injured, including a nine-month-old baby. Three of the injured are in hospital in serious condition.

It later became known that the number of victims of the Russian attack, which occurred on the evening of March 21, had increased to 14 people.

