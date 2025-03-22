Russian occupiers killed a family in Zaporizhia

The attack by the Russian army on Zaporizhia, which took place on the evening of March 21, claimed the lives of an entire family. The father and daughter died immediately, and the mother died in the hospital - they tried to save her, but they failed.
Points of attention
- The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration confirmed the details of the attack and casualties.
- The continuous violence against Ukrainian civilians by Russian occupiers highlights the ongoing crisis in the region.
Russians continue to kill Ukrainian civilians
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, provided details about the situation in the city.
He officially confirmed that 5 victims remain in hospitals in the regional center.
In addition, it is indicated that two women and two men were diagnosed with moderate injuries.
A baby with a concussion was also hospitalized. Doctors also assess his condition as moderate.
According to him, 12 civilians from the city sought medical attention with various injuries.
According to the latest data, the Russian army launched 10 strikes on Zaporizhia. This led to fires in residential buildings, as well as the burning of private cars and social infrastructure facilities.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-