Russian occupiers killed a family in Zaporizhia

The attack by the Russian army on Zaporizhia, which took place on the evening of March 21, claimed the lives of an entire family. The father and daughter died immediately, and the mother died in the hospital - they tried to save her, but they failed.

Russians continue to kill Ukrainian civilians

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, provided details about the situation in the city.

He officially confirmed that 5 victims remain in hospitals in the regional center.

In addition, it is indicated that two women and two men were diagnosed with moderate injuries.

A baby with a concussion was also hospitalized. Doctors also assess his condition as moderate.

This attack claimed the lives of an entire family. The bodies of the daughter and father were pulled from under the rubble. The doctors fought for the mother's life for more than 10 hours, but unfortunately they could not save her. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

According to him, 12 civilians from the city sought medical attention with various injuries.