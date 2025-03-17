Russian attack on Pokrovsk — three children injured
Ukraine
Russian attack on Pokrovsk — three children injured

Pokrovsk
Pokrovsk
Читати українською

On the morning of March 17, Russian military forces shelled Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Children from one family, ages 15, 12, and 8, were injured in the attack.

  • Russian military forces shelled Pokrovsk, injuring children ages 15, 12, and 8 from one family in a devastating attack.
  • Law enforcement is investigating this incident as a potential war crime, highlighting the severity of the situation.
  • Children in wartime zones are particularly vulnerable, and adults are urged to prioritize their safety by evacuating to safer regions.

Three children injured in Pokrovsk

It is reported that the occupiers hit a private house where children were staying.

A 12-year-old boy and his two sisters, ages 8 and 15, were injured in the attack. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, burns, a fracture, a bruise, and a closed head injury. They were provided with medical assistance.

The prosecutor's office noted that the type of weapons is currently being determined. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings for a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Also, the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, noted that the children had previously been evacuated to a safer region, but their parents decided to return to Pokrovsk.

Adults who force their children to sit under shelling in frontline cities are causing outrage. If you don't protect yourself, at least protect your children! Don't wait for a shell or bomb to hit your house! Evacuate!

