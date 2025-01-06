More than 7,000 residents remain in front-line Pokrovsk

There are still 7,300 residents remaining in Pokrovsk. The pace of evacuation has slowed due to the worsening security situation.
Evacuation from Pokrovsk slowed down
This was reported by the head of the Pokrovskaya City Military Administration, Serhiy Dobryak.
The security situation here is deteriorating, because they have been constantly firing artillery in recent weeks, weather-based KABs, and FPV drones constantly — it's just torture.
He noted that 7,300 civilians currently live in Pokrovsk.
According to him, Russian troops have been deliberately shelling municipal equipment for the past seven weeks.
They deliberately "hunted" those small 5-ton trucks that delivered food to stores, bread machines. Cynical. We understand that the operator of the FPV drone sees where he is flying and who he is hitting. By the way, our utility worker from the heating network also died from an FPV drone — he was driving to work. These cases are not isolated, these are terrible statistics about the hunting of FPV drones on our people. There is a small area, 15%, where they have not yet reached, but it is a matter of time.
He added that currently there are only a few shops left in the city, a few pharmacies, and several specialists from the territorial center are working to persuade the elderly to leave the community. Municipal workers are taking out the garbage, and a funeral service is also operating.
Battles for Pokrovsk
For the past few months, the occupiers have been trying to break through the defenses in the Pokrovsky direction. This area is one of the most difficult sections of the front.
As previously reported by the "Khortytsia" military district, Russia has 150,000 soldiers in the Pokrovskoye, Kurakhivskoye, and Vremivskoye directions. In particular, in the Pokrovskoye area, the occupiers have concentrated about 70,000 soldiers.
According to Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Military District, the Russians are trying to weaken Ukrainian logistics in Pokrovsk, but it is currently unlikely that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to dislodge them from the city. The enemy may try to force the Ukrainian troops to withdraw their forces from Pokrovsk, but this looks like a difficult task.
