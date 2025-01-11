We don't want it. Greenland responds to Trump's encroachment
Publication date

Source:  Financial Times

According to Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede, the island does not want to be American or Danish, but wants to be independent.

Points of attention

  • Greenland opposes Trump's encroachments and will fight for its own independence.
  • Mute Egede is ready for talks with Trump, but emphasizes the importance of maintaining ties and cooperation with Denmark.
  • The Danish Prime Minister considers the US intention to seize the island by force to be unfeasible.

Greenland speaks out against Trump

Egede draws the attention of the future US president and the international community to the fact that the island's population does not want to be either Danes or Americans.

We don't want to be Danes, we don't want to be Americans, we want to be Greenlanders.

Mute Egede

Prime Minister of Greenland

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also issued a statement on this matter.

In her opinion, Greenland's desire for independence is "legitimate and understandable."

In addition, Frederiksen emphasized that she intends to preserve the Kingdom of Denmark, which includes Denmark, Greenland, and the autonomous territory of the Faroe Islands.

"I personally believe that if we stick together, we are stronger in the global game," the politician added.

Greenland Prime Minister Ready for Talks with Trump

Recently, Mute Egede made it clear that he is willing to talk to future US President Donald Trump, who wants to gain control of the Arctic island.

"We are ready to talk," the Prime Minister of Greenland emphasized.

He once again reminded us of his people's desire for independence.

"This is something that everyone should respect. But this does not mean that we are severing all ties, all cooperation and all relations with Denmark," the politician explained.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump has previously refused to rule out using military or economic force to gain control of Greenland, calling it a matter of US national security.

According to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, she cannot imagine a real attempt by the United States to take the island by force.

